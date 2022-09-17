Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Buys 117,895 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein bought 117,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $861,812.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,186.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Spok Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.28 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.
Spok Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spok by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Spok by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
