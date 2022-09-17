St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.25

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 2417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $10,663,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.