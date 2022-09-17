St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.25

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 2417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.
St. Joe Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.19.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.
Institutional Trading of St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
