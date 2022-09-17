Stably USD (USDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,693.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005010 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $460,692.20 and approximately $3,693.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005492 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00077815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.