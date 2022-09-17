StackOs Market Capitalization Reaches $4.99 Million (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, StackOs has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. StackOs has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $13,752.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

StackOs Profile

StackOs (CRYPTO:STACK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,183,352 coins. The Reddit community for StackOs is https://reddit.com/r/StackOS. The official website for StackOs is www.stackos.io. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StackOs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StackOS is an open protocol that allows individuals to collectively offer a decentralized cloud where users can deploy any full-stack application, decentralized app, blockchain privatenets and mainnet nodes. “

