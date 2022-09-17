Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $585,805.77 and approximately $133,686.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

