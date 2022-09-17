Starbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,289.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $232,699.04 and approximately $31,289.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

