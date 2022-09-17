Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 198.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,787,000 after purchasing an additional 316,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

