STARSHIP Price Reaches $0.0623 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,243.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
