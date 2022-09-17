StarterCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $8,988.84 and $52.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

