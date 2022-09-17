Status Price Hits $0.0309 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Status has a total market cap of $107.08 million and approximately $68.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065187 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

