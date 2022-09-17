Steem Dollars Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.18 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and $944,996.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00013354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003000 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,622,945 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.