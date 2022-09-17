Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.77.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$32.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$56.99.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

