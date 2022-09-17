Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 29,650 shares changing hands.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in Côte d'Ivoire.

