Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Kim Homenock Sells 26,702 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kim Homenock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kim Homenock sold 925 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $14,781.50.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stem by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

