Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $207.44. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

