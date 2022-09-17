Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Peloton Interactive Call Options (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 81,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 61,702 call options.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $105.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

