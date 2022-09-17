Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 27,841 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 705% compared to the typical volume of 3,459 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

