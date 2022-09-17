Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 251,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 161,093 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

SQQQ stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

