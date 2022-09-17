Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares US Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 58,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 29,892 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares US Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

