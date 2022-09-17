StockNews.com Downgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.