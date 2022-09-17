StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

