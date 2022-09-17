StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

