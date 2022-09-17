StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Startek Stock Performance
Startek stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
