StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Startek Stock Performance

Startek stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

About Startek

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth $173,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Startek by 86.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter worth $52,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

