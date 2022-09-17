StockNews.com Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Hold

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

