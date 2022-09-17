StockNews.com Upgrades Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Strong-Buy

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.