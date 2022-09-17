StockNews.com Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Buy

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in National Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

