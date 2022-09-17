StockNews.com Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Buy

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

TPR stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,432 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,506 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

