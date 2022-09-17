StockNews.com Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Strong-Buy

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
YPF stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
