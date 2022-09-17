StockNews.com Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Strong-Buy

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

