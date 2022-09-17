Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,872.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

