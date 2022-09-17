Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $16.73 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

