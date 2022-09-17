Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Stratasys stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

