Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $4.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at $82,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 103.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

