Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

