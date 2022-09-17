Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$65.77 Average PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.77.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$57.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$56.14 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 759.61, a current ratio of 811.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4743257 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

