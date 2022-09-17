Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $50.78 million and $16.05 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Didcoin (DID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRONbetLive (LIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sun Token (SUNOLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rising Sun (SUN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

