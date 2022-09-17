Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.47.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity at Sunrun
In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun
Sunrun Trading Down 0.7 %
Sunrun stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.26.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
