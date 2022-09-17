sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $75.79 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. sUSD has a market cap of $75.79 million and $5.69 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 75,354,162 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

