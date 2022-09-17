suterusu (SUTER) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

suterusu (SUTER) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. suterusu has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $101,926.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

