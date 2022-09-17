Swarm Fund Achieves Market Cap of $612,806.41 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Swarm Fund coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

Swarm Fund (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars.

