Swarm Fund (SWM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,323.00

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Swarm Fund Profile

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

