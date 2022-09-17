Swerve 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,700,457 coins and its circulating supply is 17,480,530 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

