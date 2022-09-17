SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.29 Million

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $3.29 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin’s launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swft.pro/#/home. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.