Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 724,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Swvl in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Swvl Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Swvl stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Swvl has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

