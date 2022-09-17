Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Financial Review

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67% Taylor Devices 7.26% 5.34% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $30.87 million 1.15 $2.24 million $0.64 15.80

This table compares Symbotic and Taylor Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Symbotic and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 58.10%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Volatility & Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Symbotic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

