Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Synaptics has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

