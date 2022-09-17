Synthetix (SNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.63 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00013367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $634.63 million and $33.63 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057527 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012612 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005541 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00065461 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078286 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.