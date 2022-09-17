Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 19th (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 19th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.