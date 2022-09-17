Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.33 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $109.33 million and $3.34 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00614922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00262746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009879 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 661,323,054 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

