Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JMP Securities

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.21.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.1 %

TBLA opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.