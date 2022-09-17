Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

